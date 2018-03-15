BOSTON (CBS) — Thus far, the Patriots have shown an interest in talking to some free agents with whom they have some familiarity. They’re looking to talk to one more old friend.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Patriots have reached out to free agent running back Danny Woodhead. The 33-year-old was released by the Baltimore Ravens earlier this week.

Patriots and Falcons showed some hustle and grit in contacting RB Danny Woodhead recently, source says. We'll see if he and his lunch pail head to either place deceptively quickly to pay a visit. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2018

The Patriots may have some carries and catches out of the backfield to fill, after losing Dion Lewis to Tennessee in free agency this week. The Patriots did re-sign Rex Burkhead, who is joined by James White and Mike Gillislee as the contributing running backs under contract for 2018. But last year’s backfield was quite successful, and the addition of a fourth regular contributor could be appealing for the Patriots.

Woodhead was a limited contributor for the Ravens last year, playing in just eight games and rushing just 14 times for 56 yards while catching 33 passes for 200 yards. That came after he played in just two games in 2016 due to injury.

Woodhead spent three seasons with New England, from 2010-12. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry while scoring 10 rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns in 45 games played. He caught four passes for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots’ loss in Super Bowl XLVI against the Giants.

Durability has been an issue, though. In the five years since Woodhead left New England, he’s played in just 45 of a possible 80 regular-season games. All 35 of those missed games have come in the past four seasons.

In terms of former players being involved in the Patriots’ free agency plans, the team was also talking with tight end Asante Cleveland and linebacker Jonathan Casillas on Thursday.