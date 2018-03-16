BOSTON (CBS) – The woman accused of killing a tow truck driver on Route 495 has been charged with drunk driving and motor vehicle homicide, sources told WBZ-TV’s Anna Meiler Friday.

The tow truck driver, 41-year-old Dan Coady of North Andover, was working at a crash in the southbound lanes in Andover late Wednesday night when he was hit by a Pontiac G6.

Coady was rushed to Saint’s Memorial Hospital in Lowell where he died.

The Pontiac driver, a 28-year-old woman from Lawrence, was taken to Tufts Medical Center, where’s she’s being treated for serious injuries.

Her name has not been made public yet.

Coady had been a driver with Coady’s Towing for 25 years.

“He was a husband and father to his loving wife and sons. Our hearts are filled with sorrow by his loss. We ask for some privacy during these extremely trying times,” Frank Coady said in a statement.