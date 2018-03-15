ANDOVER (CBS) – A tow truck driver was killed in a multi-car crash on Route 495 in Andover late Wednesday night.

State Police said at least five vehicles collided in the southbound lanes around 11 p.m. Sources told WBZ-TV’s Anna Meiler the tow truck operator was responding to the scene near exit 39, when a car crashed into him, possibly due to to icy conditions.

Two other people were rushed to hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown. No names have been released. Route 495 south was shut down for about three hours for the investigation and cleanup.