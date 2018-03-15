SWAMPSCOTT (CBS) – A Swampscott elementary school principal who recently announced they are transgender will not receive a new contract, the district announced in a letter to parents.

Stanley School Principal Shannon Daniels, previously known as Tom, came out as transgender in a letter to parents in February.

About two weeks ago, Swampscott parents issued a vote of no confidence in Daniels. Parents said their dissatisfaction with the principal’s performance began before the transgender announcement.

Daniels was placed on paid administrative leave. On Wednesday, Superintendent Pamela Angelakis announced that Daniels would remain on leave for the remainder of the school year.

In addition, Angelakis said Daniels’ contract, which runs through June 30, will not be renewed. Angelakis did not give a reason for the decision.

“As this is a personnel matter, and out of respect for Principal Daniels’ privacy, I will not be commenting on the reasons for this decision. Swampscott Public Schools wishes Principal Daniels the best moving forward,” Angelakis told parents.