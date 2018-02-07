SWAMPSCOTT (CBS) – A Massachusetts elementary school principal announced in a letter to the community they are transgender.

Shannon Daniels, principal of Stanley Elementary School in Swampscott, said they have struggled with gender identity since elementary school.

“I did my best to suppress those feelings for more than 40 years, and while I was successful to a degree, I have never felt completely happy or at peace. I got to the point that I thought I would never be able to reveal my true self. Frankly, the prospect of doing so was terrifying,” Daniels wrote.

“That has changed. … I can now say it: I am transgender.”

Daniels asked to be called Principal Daniels, and said people can use “he,” “she,” and “they” as pronouns.

“As I nurture my new identity, I will most likely be presenting myself differently,” Daniels wrote. “While my decision is itensely personal, I realize I play a public role in the community. I know there will be questions, and I am aware of the likelihood that my transition won’t necessarily be easy for everyone.”

Daniels said there will be an open line of communication with faculty, staff and families.

Parents were given language to use with children to discuss Daniels’ transition, stressing it is important to accept everyone as they are and to known that Daniels is “the same caring person.”

Superintendent of Schools Pamela Angelakis also sent a letter to parents.

“I applaud Principal Daniels and admire the courage, honesty and transparency that comes through in the letter you received,” Angelakis wrote.

The letter included recourses for parents to talk to their children about transgender issues.

“Principal Daniels has committed to being honest and transparent throughout this personal journey. I will certainly do the same from the district’s perspective,” wrote Angelakis.