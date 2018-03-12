BOSTON (CBS) — While Richard Sherman was reportedly interested in joining the Patriots this offseason, it doesn’t appear that the feeling was mutual.

Sherman would have loved to have played with Tom Brady, but according to the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe, the Patriots never reached out to the All-Pro corner after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Friday.

The Patriots never reached out to Richard Sherman, who signed with the 49ers tonight. His interest in the Pats has been real. He wants to play with Tom Brady. But the 49ers presented a heck of an offer. And heck, Brady will still be playing the next time Sherman is a free agent. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 11, 2018

It didn’t take Sherman very long to find a new team, as he reportedly signed a three-year deal worth $39 million with the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

As ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss noted on Sunday night’s Sports Final on WBZ-TV, that was much too rich for the Patriots.

“The Patriots were never going to be in that market,” said Reiss. “If it was going to happen, it would have to be Richard Sherman coming to them and saying ‘I want to be with you and I’ll take a deal at a different level.'”

Reiss said the Patriots are pretty set at cornerback, especially with Stephon Gilmore playing like a true No. 1 corner late in the season. Though they’ll be losing Malcolm Butler once free agency starts later this week, Eric Rowe should plug into the depth chart in the No. 2 corner spot.

“That will be a tough one for Patriots fans to digest, but if you go back and watch the Super Bowl, other than a few plays, he didn’t play that bad in that game. They have [Rowe], Jonathan Jones, Cyrus Jones, and you can always look for help in free agency or in the draft,” said Reiss.

Reiss said the Patriots have much holes to fill on their roster, with linebacker the most glaring need on the defensive side of the ball.

“An off-the-ball linebacker is what they really need,” said Reiss. “Dont’a Hightower coming back will help, but we know his injury history. If they can get a linebacker who can stay on the field, maybe even for all three downs, [it would be a big help].

“Right now they have Elandon Roberts, Kyle Van Noy and Hightower coming back. Maybe they don’t get a stud, but maybe it’s a little bit of an upgrade so you can play the guys you have in roles that are suitable for them. Elandon Roberts is a good run defender, but when you have him out covering players in space — you don’t want that. They were tied into that because of their personnel situation last year and injuries. I think linebacker is the one I put at the top of the list.”