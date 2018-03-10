  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots fans hoping Richard Sherman would be on his way to New England woke up Saturday to some bad news.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Sherman’s first free agent visit will not be to Gillette Stadium.

Instead, Sherman will be traveling to San Francisco to meet with Jimmy Garoppolo’s 49ers. And Schefter says it’s possible that Sherman, who grew up in California, will stay in the area after his visit.

Josina Anderson expanded on Schefter’s report with a list of teams who have shown initial interest. That list, however, does not include the Patriots.

Seattle released Sherman on Friday in an effort to save money.

The cornerback, who will turn 30 at the end of the month, was set to count for more than $13 million against Seattle’s salary cap next season and is coming off a torn Achilles injury.

