QUINCY (CBS) – There was another mad dash to the grocery store for necessities ahead of Tuesday’s snow storm.

“I have batteries, flashlights and things to keep warm and entertain the kids,” Carol Lacivita said.

Bill Nylon has his honey do list. “We got milk, bread veggies, nuggets, pepperoni and cheese,” Nylon said.

At the Stop & Shop in Quincy the parking lot was packed and shopping carts a scarcity. Residents hope this is the last snowstorm of the season. “Hopefully we won’t flood and again become an island,” Lacivita said.

During the last nor’easter she lost power for four days. “Now I am making a plan to get out which we didn’t do the last time and the national guard had to rescue us,” she said.

At The Home Depot the snow piles are far from gone and plow trucks standing by. “I want to be prepared because I am not going to go out tomorrow,” Quincy resident Julie Flibotte said.