BOSTON (CBS) – Not again.

Just 9 days ago, bombogenesis. Our coastline was battered and reshaped, beach homes and dunes were literally swallowed up by the angry ocean.

Just 4 days later, Mother Nature delivered a second blow. This time reshaping our forests and backyards as thousands of trees and limbs were snapped and destroyed by the cement-like snow.

Both times, power outages were measured in the hundreds of thousands. If you reside in central or eastern Massachusetts and have not lost your power at some point over the last 10 days, consider it a minor miracle. At this rate, our kids will be going to school in July.

And yet, there’s more.

Would you believe yet another monster storm is already taking shape? Forming as we speak off the Carolina coastline, this storm will follow a similar track to its predecessors. Drawing energy from the warm, Gulf Stream current, this one will make another close pass by southern New England.

The third nor’easter in 10 days is on the way.

There are still some lingering questions with regards to the track of this storm. Like most storms of this magnitude, in order for us to get a full-fledged nor’easter a complex set of atmospheric players need to come together just right. The main players this go-around include two pieces of energy at upper levels of the atmosphere. One, diving down into the deep South and a second zipping southward out of central Canada, through the Great Lakes. It is the interaction (or lack thereof) between these two features that will ultimately determine our fate Monday night and Tuesday.

With this interaction still somewhat in question, a “direct hit” and a “fringe” are both still viable possibilities. Therefore you will note in the storm details below, several times, the reference to both terms.

START TIME

Monday will be a rather uneventful weather day. Both commutes will be dry. The snow will start from south to north around and just after midnight tonight.

PRECIPITATION TYPE

This will be pretty much all snow for most of the region.

The only rain would be over the Cape and Islands, briefly Monday night into pre-dawn Tuesday before changing to snow. North and west of there, snowfall rates could reach 1-to-3 inches per hour in some of the more intense bands rotating inland from the ocean.

The consistency of the snow will not be as pasty as this past event, especially as you head inland. Along the immediate coast, it will still be fairly wet, which will up the outage risk in southeast Mass.

WINDS AND BLIZZARD CONDITIONS

The strongest winds, as usual, will be located along the coastline.

Winds are currently forecast to reach 55-65 mph from Cape Ann to coastal Plymouth County and over Cape Cod and the Islands. Expect gusts of 45-55 mph along the rest of the coast. Inland gusts would top out between 25-45 mph.

Blizzard conditions are likely occur at times in eastern Mass. due to the intensity of the snow combined with the frequent, gusty winds lowering the visibility to near zero.

With a slightly more easterly fringe storm track, you could take 10-20 mph off the peak winds above. Certainly minimizing the damage and overall impact if this were the case.

COASTAL FLOODING

With tides being fairly low astronomically, we do not anticipate any major coastal flooding in either scenario.

During the Tuesday morning high tide (between 9-10 a.m.), minor coastal flooding and splash over is likely at most east-facing shorelines. Wave heights just offshore will once again reach 20-30 feet.

SNOWFALL AMOUNTS

Much of central and eastern Mass. will end up with over a foot of snow.

In fact, we’re forecasting 14-to-18 in eastern Mass. At this point, if there’s any change that I could see making to this map it would be to raise numbers even more.

Locally higher amounts are likely, perhaps up to 2 feet, with the greatest risk of that occurring in southeastern Mass.

WHEN WILL IT END?

The most intense bands of snow will wind down between 7-and 9 p.m, with the back edge of the lighter snow tapering off around midnight.

Regardless of the final storm track, we are in for a snowy Tuesday. Both the Tuesday morning and evening commutes will be severely impacted.

Dangerous marine and coastal conditions are also a given due to the size and magnitude of the storm, but again, significant and major coastal flooding is not a concern.

And, as always, we urge that you stay tuned to WBZ-TV and CBSBoston.com for frequent updates before and during the storm!

We’ve got you covered!

