WEATHER ALERTNor'easter To Dump Heavy, Wet Snow Wednesday Evening
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, New Hampshire, Powerball

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Representatives of a New Hampshire woman who won a $559.7 million Powerball jackpot and wants to stay anonymous are going to announce her plans for a major donation to nonprofits.

The woman’s lawyers will accept the prize on her behalf at a news conference at state lottery headquarters in Concord on Wednesday.

reeds ferry market powerball Mystery New Hampshire Powerball Winner To Announce Donation

Reeds Ferry Market sold the $559 million Powerball winner in January. (Photo credit: Paul Burton/WBZ-TV)

The winning ticket was sold in Merrimack for the drawing on Jan. 6.

powerball Mystery New Hampshire Powerball Winner To Announce Donation

A lawyer for the Powerball winner presented her case in Hillsborough Superior Court, February 13, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

The woman will get her money as a legal fight over releasing her identity plays out in court. The New Hampshire Lottery Commission approved the payment to a trust the woman set up.

The lawyers say she signed the back of the ticket following the drawing, the nation’s eighth-largest lottery jackpot, without realizing it would result in her name and address being made public.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s