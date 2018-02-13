Filed Under:Local TV, New Hampshire, Powerball

NASHUA, N.H. (CBS/AP) — Lawyers for a New Hampshire woman who won a $559.7 million Powerball jackpot went before a judge Tuesday to request that she remain anonymous.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe, filed a complaint in Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua saying she signed the back of the ticket following the Jan. 6 drawing, the nation’s eighth-largest lottery jackpot.

reeds ferry market powerball Powerball Winner Who Wants Anonymity Argues Case In Court

Reeds Ferry Market sold the $559 million Powerball winner in January. (Photo credit: Paul Burton/WBZ-TV)

Under New Hampshire law, a lottery winner’s name, town and prize amount are public information.

But after the woman contacted a lawyer, she learned that she could have shielded her identity by instead writing the name of a trust.

powerball Powerball Winner Who Wants Anonymity Argues Case In Court

A lawyer for the Powerball winner presented her case in Hillsborough Superior Court, February 13, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

The woman hasn’t turned in her ticket yet.

Lottery officials say they must process the ticket like any other.

Jane Doe’s attorney, Steven Gordon, argued his client deeply values her privacy and that placing the money in a trust has been done before. In 2016, a $487 million prize in New Hampshire was claimed through a trust.

“But the individual who possessed that ticket, the winning ticket, prior to signing it in her own name consulted counsel, got advice and then she put it in the name of a trust, all consistent with New Hampshire law.,” Gordon told the court.

“In a public lottery, when someone wins $560 million, the public has a right to know that there is a real winner behind that ticket, argued New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General John Conforti.

The hearing lasted about 90 minutes. The judge is taking the matter under advisement.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch