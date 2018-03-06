WEST BROOKFIELD (CBS) — State Police will be flying their helicopter around the West Brookfield area to look for the missing yellow gas can that could be connected with the deaths of a mother and three children.

The West Brookfield Police posted the announcement on Facebook Tuesday to notify residents.

Police ruled the deaths of Sara Bermudez, 38, Madison Bermudez, 8, James Bermudez, 6, and Michael Bermudez, 2, as homicides on Saturday.

The family was found dead in their Old Warren Road home on Thursday afternoon.

A yellow fuel can, which is used to store diesel fuel, is missing from the house, according to police.

They are now searching for that can and asking the public to come forward with any surveillance video of the area that they might have.