QUINCY (CBS) – The cleanup from Friday’s noreaster continued Monday in Quincy, one of the communities hardest hit by the destructive storm.

At high tide during Friday’s nor’easter, Quincy was under water and the National Guard was called in to rescue people stuck in their homes.

On Monday, Post Island Road in Quincy was covered in sand and rocks. Fences were broken, damaged cars were being towed, and piles of waterlogged furniture, mattresses and household items lined the street.

It’s unlike anything the residents of this coastal community have ever experienced before.

“It looks like a bomb went across down here,” one resident said.

At least 100 homes in Quincy were flooded, with a handful even moved off of their foundations.

It could take weeks, even months, for some people to get back into their homes.

Gov. Charlie Baker toured the area on Sunday to review the destruction.

“We’re obviously going to work closely with the folks here, the mayors team and also our colleagues at MEMA and with the folks at FEMA and make sure we do all we need to do to keep track of the damage that was done here and determine what we can get the feds to help us with,” Baker said.

Many residents said they’re grateful the governor visited the area and they hope action will be taken soon. They noted that the entire seawall and base needs to be repaired soon.

Meanwhile, trash will be collected from the flooded areas of Quincy every day this week and the DPW will continue helping residents to pump water from their homes.