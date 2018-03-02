QUINCY (CBS) – At high tide during Friday’s nor’easter, Quincy was under water. Cars were left stranded and rescuers were called in to help people stuck in their homes.

People were evacuated by boat and front end loader.

Many people say the nor’easter packed a bigger punch than they expected. Christine Way-Cotter says she did not see this coming. “I’m fortunate to get rescued,” she said. “Our house is lifted so like nothing came into our first floor but our whole basement is probably six feet under water.”

More than 50 people had to be rescued Friday morning, and there are still dozens trapped in their homes by floodwater.

Wayne Adams had no choice but to evacuate. “My garage, it was all the way up to my waist. The water was all the way up to my waist,” Adams said.

The National Guard was called in to help firefighters rescue as many people as possible.

“I’ve lived here for five years I’ve seen lots of snowstorms, rainstorms, wind but I have never seen anything like this before,” Adams said. “That kind of flooding, I didn’t think it was possible.”

More than 4,000 people were without power in the city. No injuries have been reported.