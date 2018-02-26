BOSTON (CBS) — Seven bikers have been charged in a chaotic scene that shut down part of Interstate 93 south in Boston Saturday and led to a police-involved shooting, State Police announced Monday.

One of the bikers, Aderito Monteiro, 28, of Randolph, will appear in Boston Municipal Court on Monday.

He faces charges of negligent operation, failure to stop for police, disorderly conduct, marked lanes violation, driving an unregistered all-terrain vehicle, and driving an uninsured ATV, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Six others – Christopher Cabassa, 31, of Lawrence, William Suliveras, 29, of Methuen, Shane Fein, 21, of North Attleborough, Gustavo Arceno-Rosa, 22, of Saugus, Josue Hidalgo, 23, of Worcester, and Edgar Dossantos Jr., 30, of Quincy – were also arrested at the scene.

They posted bail and are expected to appear in Boston Municipal Court to face various charges Tuesday.

Between 25 and 35 bikers were involved in the ordeal, Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio said.

Police began getting 911 calls reporting a gang of people on dirt bikes and ATVs driving recklessly on I-93 southbound Saturday evening.

Around 5 p.m., troopers saw the group traveling in an erratic and dangerous manner and they confronted the group on the ramp to Exit 18 (Mass. Avenue) and tried to make arrests, Procopio said.

“During that encounter, a trooper discharged his weapon, striking one of the riders, a 28-year-old Randolph man,” Procopio said.

That man was Monteiro. He was sent to Boston Medical Center for treatment and released that night into State Police custody where he was held on $10,000 bail.

Another rider who was not shot complained of pain and was sent to an area hospital for evaluation.

Many were able to run away. State Police seized approximately 20 motorcycles and ATVs.

Mayor Marty Walsh said, “I think they’re getting a little bold and they figure we can do this on our highways and that’s a major concern.”