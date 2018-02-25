BOSTON (CBS) – Troopers chased down a gang of 25-35 bikers on busy Interstate 93 South in Boston, shutting down traffic Saturday. Mayor Marty Walsh says these riders are causing major problems in the city.

“I think they’re getting a little bold and they figure we can do this on our highways and that’s a major concern,” Walsh said on Sunday.

A trooper fired his weapon in the pursuit, hitting a 28-year-old man from Randolph. The motorcyclist is expected to be okay.

“They caused a lot of problems. It was a nice day yesterday and they decided to take it on the highway and seven people were arrested,” said Walsh.

Drivers feared for their safety, telling WBZ-TV they saw dozens of riders on dirt bikes and ATVs popping wheelies and jumping the median.

“The drivers were beeping. Mostly wearing masks – their faces were obscured. Almost every driver, almost every rider I should say,” a witness said.

Twenty off-road vehicles were hauled away as a part of the investigation.

Walsh hopes a stunt like this never happens again.

“Hopefully they’ll think secondly about putting something like that on the highway again,” he said.