BOSTON (CBS) – Spring is just around the corner, which means a New England staple is open for business.
Saturday was opening day for Sullivan’s Castle Island, a spot that regularly draws huge crowds as the weather warms up.
Sullivan’s is celebrating its 67th season in business and is offering half-priced hot dogs through March 2.
Boston Police tweeted their excitement for opening day, saying “no day says spring” like opening day at Sullivan’s.
By 11 a.m., customers were already lined up to get their first Sullivan’s lunch of the season.
Last year on opening day, lines were so long they snaked through the Sullivan’s parking lot.