BOSTON (CBS) – Spring is just around the corner, which means a New England staple is open for business.

Saturday was opening day for Sullivan’s Castle Island, a spot that regularly draws huge crowds as the weather warms up.

Perfect Weather for #OpeningDay! Thank you George + Ellen for being our first customers of the season! Our #HotDogs are half priced through Friday, March 2nd! #WelcomeBack #67thSeason pic.twitter.com/vfH85yOVy1 — Sullivan's ☘️ (@sullydogs) February 24, 2018

Sullivan’s is celebrating its 67th season in business and is offering half-priced hot dogs through March 2.

Boston Police tweeted their excitement for opening day, saying “no day says spring” like opening day at Sullivan’s.

For the last 67 years, no day says spring is on the way better than #OpeningDay @sullydogs on #CastleIsland!!! And, today, February 24 is that day!!! Bon appétit everybody!!! pic.twitter.com/jp39XbsQQi — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 24, 2018

By 11 a.m., customers were already lined up to get their first Sullivan’s lunch of the season.

Last year on opening day, lines were so long they snaked through the Sullivan’s parking lot.