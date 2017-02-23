Throngs Of Customers Line Up For Opening Day At Sullivan’s On Castle Island

BOSTON (CBS) – The combination of a record-setting February day and Massachusetts school vacation week led to massive crowds of hungry customers on opening day at Sullivan’s on Castle Island.
To celebrate its 66th season in South Boston, Sully’s opened for the season on Thursday.
In addition, the local staple is also offering half-priced hot dogs through March 3.
South Boston residents said they’ve never seen lines as long as the ones that spanned the area on Thursday.
“It’s kind of like a theme park almost,” one resident said. “Cheap prices, good food. It’s the only spot here.”
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Bernice Corpuz reports