By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
February 17, 2018

Their #1 goal is to help parents build stronger families, and they have been doing it for more than 30 years! The international non-profit organization Parenting Journey has focused on partnering with parents to develop the inner strengths, the life skills and the networks of resources these families need, to be able to succeed. Guess what! Their headquarters is located here in Somerville, Massachusetts! On this edition of Centro, learn more about Parenting Journey and Parenting in America, which discusses the challenges that immigrant parents face in the USA. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Parenting Journey’s Executive Director, Imari Paris Jeffries and Clinical/Program Director Ellie Zambrano. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION
PARENTING JOURNEY
National Headquarters
Somerville, MA
(617) 628-8815
parentingjourney.org
Twitter: @parentingjrny
FB: @TheParentingJourney

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

