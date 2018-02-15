WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) – Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton has a very blunt message for President Donald Trump following Wednesday’s school shooting in Florida.
The representative from Salem retweeted the president’s prayers and condolences that included a statement saying “No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”
CBS Miami: Complete Coverage Of Florida School Shooting
Moulton added, “I agree with every word @realDonaldTrump said here. I invite him to get off his ass and join me in trying to do something about it.”
At least 17 people were killed at the high school in Parkland when a former student opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle. It was the country’s deadliest school shooting since a gunman attacked an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.
After previous mass shootings at an Orlando nightclub and in Las Vegas, Moulton did not participate in moment of silences for the victims on the House floor, saying that “just becomes an excuse for inaction.”
Moulton also lashed out against Speaker of the House Paul Ryan for saying there shouldn’t be a “knee-jerk” reaction to the shooting.
Both senators from Massachusetts tweeted Wednesday that the tragedy should never have happened.
Students and neighbors describe the suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, as a troubled teenager who threatened and harassed peers, talked about killing animals, posed with guns in disturbing photos on social media, and bragged about target practice in his backyard with a pellet gun.
The Broward County Sheriff said Cruz had been expelled from the high school for “disciplinary reasons.”
Trump tweeted Thursday morning that there were “so many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, and said neighbors and classmates “must always report such instances to authorities.”
