WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) – Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton has a very blunt message for President Donald Trump following Wednesday’s school shooting in Florida.

The representative from Salem retweeted the president’s prayers and condolences that included a statement saying “No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

Moulton added, “I agree with every word @realDonaldTrump said here. I invite him to get off his ass and join me in trying to do something about it.”

I agree with every word @realDonaldTrump said here. I invite him to get off his ass and join me in trying to do something about it. https://t.co/XV0hRENr4B — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) February 14, 2018

At least 17 people were killed at the high school in Parkland when a former student opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle. It was the country’s deadliest school shooting since a gunman attacked an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.

After previous mass shootings at an Orlando nightclub and in Las Vegas, Moulton did not participate in moment of silences for the victims on the House floor, saying that “just becomes an excuse for inaction.”

Moulton also lashed out against Speaker of the House Paul Ryan for saying there shouldn’t be a “knee-jerk” reaction to the shooting.

Here’s the data I need: How many more innocent kids have to die before you find the political courage to do ANYTHING to stop this carnage, @SpeakerRyan? Should I just ask the @NRA when they plan to stop paying you to do nothing? https://t.co/nTeQdcj2hS — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) February 15, 2018

Both senators from Massachusetts tweeted Wednesday that the tragedy should never have happened.

My heartbreak and sadness for the families and residents of Parkland, Florida and the students and staff of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are matched only by my outrage at yet another mass shooting. Tragedies like this are senseless and preventable. https://t.co/WK6U0iHsOh — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 15, 2018

My heart goes out to everyone at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. No student should have to fear going to school. No parent should have to hear their child won’t be coming home. And tragedies like this should never happen. https://t.co/xJ5NA6eLNw — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 14, 2018

Students and neighbors describe the suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, as a troubled teenager who threatened and harassed peers, talked about killing animals, posed with guns in disturbing photos on social media, and bragged about target practice in his backyard with a pellet gun.

The Broward County Sheriff said Cruz had been expelled from the high school for “disciplinary reasons.”

Trump tweeted Thursday morning that there were “so many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, and said neighbors and classmates “must always report such instances to authorities.”

