Seth Moulton Hopes Congress Has ‘Courage To Do More’ After Las Vegas Attack

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — Representative Seth Moulton says he will not be taking part in a moment of silence in Congress for the mass shooting in Las Vegas because “that just becomes an excuse for inaction.”

At least 58 people were killed and more than 515 were wounded when a sole gunman opened fire on a music festival on the Las Vegas strip from a nearby hotel.

Moulton said this was the same decision he made after the Orlando nightclub shooting in June of 2016.

As after #Orlando, I will NOT be joining my colleagues in a moment of silence on the House Floor that just becomes an excuse for inaction. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) October 2, 2017

Instead, he said now was the time for action.

Thinking of everyone in #LasVegas, and praying Congress will have the courage to do more than stand in silence to commemorate them. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) October 2, 2017

Many Massachusetts leaders have offered their condolences after the attack, which is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern United States history.

Senator Elizabeth Warren also took to Twitter to say “thoughts & prayers are NOT enough.”