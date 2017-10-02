WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
BREAKING NEWS: Las Vegas Attack: 58 Dead, 515 Hurt | Read More | Watch CBS News Live

Seth Moulton Hopes Congress Has ‘Courage To Do More’ After Las Vegas Attack

Filed Under: Las Vegas Shooting, Seth Moulton

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — Representative Seth Moulton says he will not be taking part in a moment of silence in Congress for the mass shooting in Las Vegas because “that just becomes an excuse for inaction.”

At least 58 people were killed and more than 515 were wounded when a sole gunman opened fire on a music festival on the Las Vegas strip from a nearby hotel.

Live CBS News Coverage | Latest Updates

Moulton said this was the same decision he made after the Orlando nightclub shooting in June of 2016.

Instead, he said now was the time for action.

Many Massachusetts leaders have offered their condolences after the attack, which is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern United States history.

Senator Elizabeth Warren also took to Twitter to say “thoughts & prayers are NOT enough.”

