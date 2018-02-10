By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under:Boston, CBS Boston, Centro, Dominican, Dominican Independence, Dominican Republic, Massachusetts, Nova, Salcedo, WBZ, Yadires, Yadires Nova Salcedo

February 10, 2018
On Tuesday February 27, Dominicans in Boston, Massachusetts and all over the world will be celebrating the 174th Anniversary of Dominican Republic’s Independence. On this edition of Centro, we tell you about some of the events that are taking place here at a local level, commemorating this special day! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Nilson “Junior” Pepen and Yarlennys Villaman, from the non-profit organization FUNDOARCU, whose mission is to preserve Dominican art, culture and traditions. Tune In!

DOMINICAN INDEPENDENCE 2018 EVENTS:
Dominican Flag Raising
Friday, Feb. 23  12PM
Boston City Hall Plaza
(617) 792-9916

Gala Dinner
Saturday, Feb. 24  6:30PM
Moseley’s on the Charles
Dedham, MA
(617) 792-9916

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
FUNDOARCU
(617) 792-9916
www.fundoarcu.org
facebook.com/fundoarcu

