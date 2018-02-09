BOSTON (CBS) – It isn’t easy being a parent, knowing the right thing to say and the right lessons to teach. And it’s especially difficult when there are scores of nitwit armchair quarterbacks eager to second-guess the parenting choices you make.

Just ask Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady’s wife, who spent time after the Patriots Super Bowl loss congratulating Eagles players and consoling her young children.

“Daddy won five times, they never won before,” she was overheard saying to her five-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son. “Sometimes you have to let other people win, we have to share. Sharing is caring,” she told them.

Since no good deed goes unpunished in our shoot-from-the-hip culture, Giselle was immediately scolded for using the word “let.”

Among the foolish comments was this from Whoopi Goldberg: “It’s not like Tom Brady said, let’s let them win.’ nah. They beat you. And that happens.”

Others accused Gisele of practicing “garbage parenting” and failing to prepare her kids to face failure in life.

Gisele has since clarified that she didn’t mean to imply the Eagles were allowed to win, which should be obvious to anyone with a clue.

And contrary to the trolls online, this isn’t “garbage parenting” – it’s good parenting that we could use more of.

The need to share is a crucial skill we hopefully give our children. And while it’s fine for a pro athlete like Brady to be obsessed with winning, in the real world it’s important to understand that there’s no shame in losing once in a while, and letting others share the spotlight.

So I say, you go Gisele. And hit the delete key on the trolls and haters.

Talk back to me via email at keller@wbztv.com, or on Twitter, @kelleratlarge.