BROOKLINE (CBS) –Gisele Bundchen is defending the comments she reportedly made to console her children after the Patriots Super Bowl loss.

The supermodel wife of Tom Brady took some heat after a USA Today report that said she told the kids “Sometimes you have to let other people win.” She also reportedly said about their father, “Daddy won five times. They never won before.”

That led to social media comments and opinion pieces mocking Bundchen for seeming to diminish the Eagles’ win.

On Wednesday, Bundchen responded to the “drama” on Twitter.

“Just to be clear. No one ‘let anyone win.” Bundchen said. “Tired of people twisting my words to create drama that doesn’t exist!”

Bundchen was also seen congratulating Eagles players after the game.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Bundchen congratulated the Eagles for their win.