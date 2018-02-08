BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics didn’t make any moves ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, but it wasn’t from a lack of trying.
According to USA Today’s Alex Kennedy, the Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies engaged in trade talks for guard Tyreke Evans leading up to Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline. The Grizzlies stood firm on their demand for a first-round pick, while the Celtics were only willing to offer up a pair of second-round picks and Guerschon Yabusele.
In the end, two seconds and a dancing bear weren’t enough for Memphis to send Evans to Boston. Other teams also reportedly offered a pair of second-round picks for Evans, but the Grizzlies chose to keep the guard following weeks of trade rumors.
Danny Ainge and the Celtics will now focus on the buyout market, and will reportedly go after veteran swingman Joe Johnson once he’s bought out by the Sacramento Kings.