Guerschon Yabusele Poses In Front Of ‘Dancing Bear’ Sign At Canobie Lake Park

BOSTON (CBS) — Nothing will ever top Kelly Olynyk’s famous photo at Canobie Lake Park, arguably the forward’s shining moment with the Celtics until he went off in Game 7 against the Washington Wizards in May.

But Guerschon Yabusele made a valiant effort on Thursday as he enjoyed some summer fun in the summer sun.

The Celtics rookie has one of the best nicknames in the NBA, referred to as the “Dancing Bear” because of his nimbleness on the floor despite his large stature. While hitting the New Hampshire amusement park with kids from the MSPCC, Yabusele found that one of the restaurants shares his namesake:

Yes this is Guerschon in front of the Dancing Bear restaurant ha pic.twitter.com/pE6dssyItD — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) August 17, 2017

It’s no Olynyk going down the flume, but then again, nothing will ever top that magical moment in Celtics history.

It should also be noted that Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara lays claim to the greatest moment in Canobie Lake Park history:

Is this really Zdeno Chara riding a flying chicken yesterday at Canobie Lake Park? pic.twitter.com/PkUDjWm5pN — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) June 27, 2013

As for actual basketball talk, Yabusele told reporters that he’s feeling great after undergoing offseason ankle surgery and expects to be ready for the start of the season. The 2016 first-round pick also said that he and some teammates will hit the floor as early as Monday for some informal workouts.

So we’ll see the “Dancing Bear” do some dancing in the very near future. Until then, have some fun on those water rides.