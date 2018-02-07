WEATHER ALERT: Snow, Rain, Flash Freeze | ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
EPPING, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire Dunkin’ Donuts employee died one week after she was hit by a pickup truck in the business’ parking lot.

Ilene Sullivan had been in critical condition since she was hit in the parking lot of Xtra Mart and Dunkin’ Donuts on Calef Highway in Epping on January 31.

andrearich NH Dunkin Donuts Employee Dies One Week After Being Hit In Parking Lot

Andrea Rich. (Image Credit: Epping Police Department)

Epping Police arrested 55-year-old Andrea Rich several hours after Sullivan was found injured on the ground.

epping NH Dunkin Donuts Employee Dies One Week After Being Hit In Parking Lot

Police investigate after a Dunkin’ Donuts employee was hit in the parking lot. (WBZ-TV)

Rich faces a felony charge of conduct after an accident and is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

Police did not say if Rich will face additional charges following Sullivan’s death.

