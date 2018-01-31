EPPING, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire police arrested a driver they say seriously injured a woman at a Dunkin’ Donuts before leaving the scene.
A customer found the victim on the ground in the parking lot of the Xtra Mart and Dunkin’ Donuts on Calef Highway in Epping just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police say the woman was walking near Dunkin’ Donuts when she was hit by a pick-up truck, suffering “extensive injuries.”
The driver allegedly got out of her truck then got back behind the wheel and drove away.
Epping Police arrested 55-year-old Andrea Rich around 9 a.m.
Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.
Rich was charged with conduct after an accident and will be released on personal recognizance bail.
She is expected to be arraigned on February 9, and police say more charges are possible.