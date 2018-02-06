BROCKTON (CBS) — Latarsha Sanders is expected to appear in court Tuesday and be arraigned on two accounts of murder after her two young boys were found dead in a Brockton apartment.
Police said the 43-year-old acted alone when she stabbed her five-year-old and eight-year-old sons multiple times.
A 911 call from a neighbor at about noon on Monday led investigators to the third-floor apartment at 247 Prospect Street.
According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, the murders occurred within the last 48 hours of them arriving at the scene.
“This was a gruesome, disturbing and heartbreaking crime,” Cruz said.
Sanders was taken away in an ambulance, according to a neighbor.
He said, “She looked like she was kind of limp, sitting there until they put her on a stretcher and then she kind of started screaming and kicking.”