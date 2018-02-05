BROCKTON (CBS) – Two children were found stabbed to death in Brockton on Monday.
City Councilor-At-Large Moises Rodrigues told WBZ-TV he received a recorded call from Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter that said two children were stabbed and killed on Prospect Street.
In a press conference with Carpenter Monday afternoon, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz would not comment on the cause of death but said there was an active investigation into the deaths of two children, believed to be between the ages of 5 and 8. A 911 call from a neighbor led investigators to the third-floor apartment at 247 Prospect St.
“A terrible thing happened in this apartment,” Cruz said. “We need to make sure we get to the bottom of it as best as we can and as quickly as we can.”
Officials are asking anyone who may have information to call detectives at 508-584-8120.