BOSTON (CBS) – There hasn’t been too much trash talk between Patriots and Eagles players ahead of Super Bowl LII, but that didn’t stop law enforcement from getting in on the action Friday.

It started when the Boston Police Department tweeted out a picture of a bronze eagle dressed in a Patriots hat and scarf. The eagle sits in a meeting space known as the Eagle Room at City Hall, but it’s temporarily being renamed the “Belichick room.”

That’s when the Phialdelphia Police Department responded with a reference to “Stockholm Syndrome.”

But BPD had a comeback ready – referencing the grease needed to keep Philly fans from climbing light poles, and showing off some sweet Patriots police badges.

We tried but he had nowhere to land…light poles too greasy. pic.twitter.com/k0u4tqix69 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 2, 2018

From there, the exchange devolved into an argument over geography, and somehow the Giants got involved.

Wait a second. So #NYC is part of New England now? Five rings aren't enough? Are you now trying to co-opt the two rings that the @Giants got from you guys as well?! pic.twitter.com/Vtoza51K1e — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) February 2, 2018

But Boston ended up pointing out what really matters – rings.

No, the @Patriots don't need the @Giants rings…but since you brought up rings, remind us how many the @Eagles have again? pic.twitter.com/liZu1ukKI4 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 2, 2018

Not to be left out, the Massachusetts State Police also tweeted out a picture of their own Patriots-themed badge.