BOSTON (CBS) – There hasn’t been too much trash talk between Patriots and Eagles players ahead of Super Bowl LII, but that didn’t stop law enforcement from getting in on the action Friday.
It started when the Boston Police Department tweeted out a picture of a bronze eagle dressed in a Patriots hat and scarf. The eagle sits in a meeting space known as the Eagle Room at City Hall, but it’s temporarily being renamed the “Belichick room.”
That’s when the Phialdelphia Police Department responded with a reference to “Stockholm Syndrome.”
But BPD had a comeback ready – referencing the grease needed to keep Philly fans from climbing light poles, and showing off some sweet Patriots police badges.
From there, the exchange devolved into an argument over geography, and somehow the Giants got involved.
But Boston ended up pointing out what really matters – rings.
Not to be left out, the Massachusetts State Police also tweeted out a picture of their own Patriots-themed badge.