BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Police Commissioner William Evans asked Patriots fans to “be smart” on Super Bowl Sunday as they laid out security plans for the game.

Roads surrounding Kenmore Square will close at the end of the third quarter. For a complete list of closures, visit the City of Boston website.

Walsh and Evans reminded fans not to drink and drive. People are asked to take public transportation if possible.

A letter was sent to college students in the city, reminding of acceptable behavior.

“What we need most is help from the public,” Walsh said. “I’ll be calling on all the fans to help us out and be responsible. Whatever the outcome of the game, we’re asking you to be smart. Whether it’s a win or a loss, we’re asking you to act appropriately.”

Marty Walsh on Super Bowl Security

The city’s emergency operations center will be in use on Sunday.

“Our No. 1 goal here is for the Pats to win, and nobody to get hurt,” Evans said.

“Between the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins, we’ve developed these plans and tweaked them.”

City officials will be visiting with bar owners to remind them about overcrowding and overserving rules.

“As always, safety is our No. 1 concern and No. 1 priority. People like celebrating and everyone will be celebrating Sunday prior to the game,” said Walsh.

Friday’s press conference was held in the meeting space known as the Eagle Room. But for the day, it was renamed the Belichick Room, complete with signage.

A bronze eagle was moved behind a curtain and draped with a Patriots scarf.

“The two things I think we can count on every year in this room are snow press conferences and Super Bowl conversations, so I want to thank the Patriots for that,” Walsh said.