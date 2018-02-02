BOSTON (CBS) – A 23-year-old man has been charged in a Charlestown burglary and police say he may be linked to other break-ins and an indecent assault in Charlestown.
Abas Bilal of Charlestown was scheduled to be arraigned in Charlestown District Court on Friday.
Boston Police arrested Bilal around 8 p.m. Thursday on an arrest warrant. Detectives identified Bilal as the suspect in an unarmed burglary in the area of Bunker Hill and Polk Streets in Charlestown on Aug. 20, 2017.
In that incident, a female victim told police that she returned home to find Bilal in her residence. Bilal fled the scene on foot, and the victim later discovered that her wallet was missing and unauthorized charges had been placed on her credit cards.
Police said they are investigating whether Bilal is linked to other breaking and entering incidents and an indecent assault in Charlestown that took place on Jan. 7, 2018 in the area of Carney Court, on Jan. 16, 2018 in the area of Old Iron Sides Way, and on Jan. 21, 2018 in the area of Decatur Street.
Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans said in a statement that Bilal’s arrest “comes as a result of an ongoing and meticulous investigation.”
“My detectives and prosecutors from the District Attorney’s office have been working very hard on these cases and I commend their efforts in identifying and arresting this dangerous individual,” Evans said. “Charlestown is a safer place today with this suspect under arrest.”