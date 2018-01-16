BOSTON (CBS) – A Charlestown neighborhood is on edge after a frightening early morning incident in the area of Old Ironsides Way.
Police say a woman sleeping in her apartment was indecently assaulted by a man who had broken into her home at about 4 a.m. Tuesday. She screamed and the man ran out the front door.
Neighbors are alarmed. “Someone climbed through a window and climbed into her bed,” one neighbor said. “That’s all I heard. And the woman rolled over realized it wasn’t someone she knew and she freaked out.”
Police are looking for a black man 25 to 30 years old between 5’5” and 5’8” tall wearing gray sweatpants with a distinct dark gray rear pocket.
Boston Police are hunting for the suspect and asking for the public’s help.
Meanwhile neighbors are keeping watch. “Yeah everybody knows everybody here and everyone has an eye out for one another and takes care of everyone and like I said it’s usually a safe neighborhood so it’s a shock to everybody else,” a neighbor said.