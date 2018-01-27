SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
Filed Under:Jacksonville Jaguars, Local TV, New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowski

FOXBORO (CBS) – Jaguars safety Barry Church was slapped with a hefty fine for the hit that left Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski with a concussion.

The NFL announced on Friday that Church received a $24,309 fine.

Church was flagged for unnecessary roughness when he hit Gronkowski in the head late in the first half of the AFC Championship Game.

Rob Gronkowski is hit by Barry Church, causing the Patriots tight end to leave the game with a head injury. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Gronkowski did not return to the game.

In Friday’s injury report, the Patriots were required to list Gronkowski’s status for a hypothetical game that would have been played on Sunday. If there were a game, the Pro Bowler would have been ruled out.

The good news for the Patriots is Gronkowski has one more week to heal before New England takes on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

