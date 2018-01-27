January 27, 2018
On Thursday, February 8, Boston City Hall will be hosting a unique event called Portraits of Purpose: The Next Generation – a symbolic passing of the torch of justice from Boston community leaders to Boston youth, with 120 high school students from the Boston Public Schools participating on seven different stages. On this edition of “Centro”, we tell you about this historic event. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with the Director and Playwright of Portraits of Purpose: The Next Generation Elaine Koury. Tune in!
PORTRAITS OF PURPOSE (P.O.P.)
Portraits of Purpose: The Next Generation
Thursday, February 8, 2018
Boston City Hall
5:30PM – 8:30PM
www.portraitsofpurpose.us
