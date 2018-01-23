QUINCY (CBS) — Officials have identified the man who fled State Police and was killed after his car crashed over a seawall and onto a Quincy beach.
State Police said Peter J. Boylan, 50, of Quincy, fled a motor vehicle stop, sped off, crossed a median, hit two cars, struck the curb, went airborne and rolled over the seawall, then dropped 10 feet to the beach below Monday night.
He had been driving a 2003 Mercedes E320W Sedan with a 27-year-old Quincy woman as a passenger. She was ejected and transported to Boston Medical Center.
The man driving the 2016 Toyota Highlander that Boylan crashed into was also transported to Boston Medical Center. He is a 36-year-old Quincy resident. The driver of the 2016 Toyota Camry involved, a 54-year-old woman also from Quincy, was not injured.
According to police, Boylan was initially pulled over for a motor vehicle violation around 9 p.m. Troopers did not pursue him as he sped away.