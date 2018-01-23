SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain, Wind, Ice  | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App | Closings, Delays
Filed Under:Lisa Gresci, Local TV, Massachusetts State Police, Quincy, seawall

QUINCY (CBS) — Officials have identified the man who fled State Police and was killed after his car crashed over a seawall and onto a Quincy beach.

State Police said Peter J. Boylan, 50, of Quincy, fled a motor vehicle stop, sped off, crossed a median, hit two cars, struck the curb, went airborne and rolled over the seawall, then dropped 10 feet to the beach below Monday night.

quincy11 Man Killed In Crash After Fleeing Police, Rolling Over Seawall Identified

The Sedan was towed away early Tuesday morning. (WBZ-TV)

He had been driving a 2003 Mercedes E320W Sedan with a 27-year-old Quincy woman as a passenger. She was ejected and transported to Boston Medical Center.

The man driving the 2016 Toyota Highlander that Boylan crashed into was also transported to Boston Medical Center. He is a 36-year-old Quincy resident. The driver of the 2016 Toyota Camry involved, a 54-year-old woman also from Quincy, was not injured.

quincy2 Man Killed In Crash After Fleeing Police, Rolling Over Seawall Identified

The Highlander was towed away early Tuesday morning. (WBZ-TV)

According to police, Boylan was initially pulled over for a motor vehicle violation around 9 p.m. Troopers did not pursue him as he sped away.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch