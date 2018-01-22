SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain, Wind, Ice  | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App
Filed Under:Quincy, State Police

QUINCY (CBS) – A driver who fled State Police in Quincy was killed after his car crashed over a sea wall and onto a beach.

State Police say a trooper pulled the suspect over moments before the crash on Quincy Shore Drive for motor vehicle violations.

“After the Trooper gathered the suspect’s information and was processing the motor vehicle stop, the suspect suddenly drove away at a high rate of speed,” State Police said. “The Trooper did not engage in a pursuit.”

According to police, the suspect sideswiped one car and crashed into another before hitting and rolling over the sea wall. A female passenger in the suspect’s car was ejected and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of one of the other cars hit by the suspect was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Quincy Shore Drive is closed in the area of the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch