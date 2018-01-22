QUINCY (CBS) – A driver who fled State Police in Quincy was killed after his car crashed over a sea wall and onto a beach.
State Police say a trooper pulled the suspect over moments before the crash on Quincy Shore Drive for motor vehicle violations.
“After the Trooper gathered the suspect’s information and was processing the motor vehicle stop, the suspect suddenly drove away at a high rate of speed,” State Police said. “The Trooper did not engage in a pursuit.”
According to police, the suspect sideswiped one car and crashed into another before hitting and rolling over the sea wall. A female passenger in the suspect’s car was ejected and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of one of the other cars hit by the suspect was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Quincy Shore Drive is closed in the area of the crash.