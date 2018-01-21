FOXBORO (CBS) – Tom Brady will live.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback’s injured hand was all the talk of the week leading up to the AFC Championship Game.

But after the Patriots beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 24-20, and advanced to a second straight Super Bowl, head coach Bill Belichick made it clear Brady’s injury didn’t change his game plan.

“Look Tom did a great job. He’s a tough guy. We all know that. But we’re not talking about open heart surgery here,” Belichick said dryly.

Tom Brady on Hand Injury

Brady said he’s had worse injuries, but it was the location that presented the challenge.

Friday, Brady said, gave him confidence that he’d be able to play. Saturday was about figuring out how to “come out here and make it happen.”

“I’ve never had anything like it. Well I’ve had a couple crazy injuries, but this was pretty crazy,” Brady said.

The injury reportedly occurred during a hand off with Rex Burkhead in Wednesday’s practice.

Brady now has two weeks to recover ahead of Super Bowl LII in Minnesota.

“Out of all the plays, my season can’t end on a hand off in practice. We didn’t come this far to end on a hand off,” Brady said.