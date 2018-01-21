FOXBORO (CBS) — For the eighth time since 2001, the New England Patriots are going to the Super Bowl.

The Patriots punched their ticket to Minneapolis with an absolutely thrilling win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots’ chances of beating the underdog Jaguars appeared gloomy into the fourth quarter, but Tom Brady connected with Danny Amendola for a second touchdown to give the Patriots a 24-20 lead. The Patriots’ defense made a stop on the next drive, and Dion Lewis broke an 18-yard drive to allow the Patriots to drain the final seconds off the clock to seal the victory.

With the win, the Patriots advance to the Super Bowl for the third time in the last four years. The Patriots, of course, won both of those Super Bowls in spectacular fashion, beating the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX with a Malcolm Butler goal-line interception and beating the Falcons in Super Bowl LI after a historic comeback from a 28-3 deficit.

The Patriots now await the winner of the NFC Championship Game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.

Tom Brady already holds the NFL record with five super bowl victories as a quarterback, and Bill Belichick owns the all-time record as well for head coaches with the five championships.

As a franchise, this marks the team’s 10th overall Super Bowl appearance, which is the most by any team in NFL history. The Steelers, Cowboys and Broncos rank second, with eight appearances each. The Steelers currently own the record with six Super Bowl titles, but the Patriots will have a chance to match that when they take the field on Feb. 5 in Minneapolis.

As the only team in the 21st century to win consecutive Super Bowls, the Patriots have a chance to repeat that feat as well.