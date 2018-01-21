MEDFORD (CBS) – At the Modell’s Sporting Goods store in Medford, employees weren’t even allowed to open the boxes until after the Patriots secured the win.

In the hours following Sunday’s game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, Patriots fans certainly put a dent in the store’s supply of AFC Champions gear.

All that’s left are pint glasses and shot glasses. And if you were hoping to get your hands on a hat – good luck with that!

After a nail-biting 24-20 win, New England fans just couldn’t contain their excitement.

Many confident Patriots fans headed to the Medford before the game even ended in hopes of getting their hands on some official Patriots AFC Championship gear.

“I had a feeling that (Tom) Brady was going to pull us through like he always does. So I hopped in my car with eight minutes left in the game and here I am,” said Chris Bailey of Everett.

Shoppers had their hands full with t-shirts, hoodies and even some hard goods, like pint glasses and shot glasses.

“I got the T-shirt, and I also got the pennant. I’m going to probably wear the shirt before I even leave the store,” Joe Sasso of Somerville.

The Patriots magnets and pennants flew off the shelves. The most popular item, the championship hats, sold out just a couple of hours after the game.

Shoppers said this is just one way to celebrate a major win.

“I think it’s important to show your pride for your team, support your team,” Sasso said.

Die-hard Patriots fans are hoping to add another championship shirt to their collection in a couple of weeks.

“Oh yeah, it’s good. It’s going to look even better at the Super Bowl!” said Patriots fan Donald Copeland.

If you weren’t able to get your hands on a championship T-shirt, don’t worry. All the Modell’s locations will restock all of the items on Monday.