BOSTON (CBS) — While the rest of New England frets (read: completely freaks out) about Tom Brady’s injured throwing hand, his Patriots teammates are having some fun talking about it.

That is, when they actually talk about it.

Brady did not participate in Thursday’s practice, causing a bit of hysteria with the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars just three days away. The Patriots are known for their tight-lipped ways, especially when it comes to injuries and some players stonewalled questions about Brady’s ailment on Thursday. Others used it as an opportunity to have some fun with the media.

Asked how Brady looked on Thursday, Devin McCourty used it as an opportunity to discuss the quarterback’s dashing good looks.

“Tom looks excellent every day. He’s one of the best looking people I’ve ever met,” McCourty said, sporting a giant grin. “When you look at Tom, his face, it’s hard to look at anything else.”

Center David Andrews spends many of his Sunday’s snapping the ball to Brady, and is intimately familiar with the quarterback’s right hand. Asked for a quick diagnosis on Thursday, Andrews was quick to point out that isn’t his job.

“I’m not a doctor or anything like that,” he said.

Further pressed on Brady, Andrews said he’s focused on containing a tough Jacksonville pass rush.

Brady was reportedly hurt on Wednesday when he jammed his hand on a handoff. James White was asked Thursday if he was the one on the receiving end of it, prompting a hearty chuckle from the running back.

“The world may never know,” he said, causing an eruption of laughter from reporters.

With Brady sitting out Thursday’s session, the locker room spotlight fell on backup quarterback Brian Hoyer. Besides a quick note on how pleasant it was to practice in the mild weather (by New England standards, that is) he was all business. He would not elaborate on how many snaps — or what kind of snaps — he took in the session.

“I just do what is asked of me. However many reps that is, whether it’s the scout team or a few plays on offense, whatever they tell me to do,” he said. “Whether I’m getting the reps or not, I’m always preparing to play.

“If I don’t play, then that’s good for our team,” he added. “If I do, then I’m ready to go.”

Hoyer said he wasn’t there when Brady hurt his hand on Wednesday, so there really wasn’t much else he could add on the subject.

Most reports say Brady will indeed be good to go when Sunday’s conference title game rolls around. He was spotted on the field ahead of Thursday’s session sporting a glove on his throwing hand, which is not typical with Brady. Add in his DNP at practice, and some see it as an ominous cloud over Gillette Stadium

But the fact that some of Brady’s teammates are joking and smiling when talking about the subject is a sign that everything will be OK come Sunday afternoon.