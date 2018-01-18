BOSTON (CBS) — All of New England can breathe a collective sigh of relief.

Tom Brady, injured hand and all, was at Patriots practice on Thursday.

Questions about Brady’s health have been swirling since the quarterback hurt his right hand (the one he uses to throw a football) at practice on Wednesday. But it appears he is OK as the Patriots get ready for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

@Patriots practice today and Tom Brady was in attendance for the media portion. He had red gloves on both hands. #Patriots #WBZ pic.twitter.com/2ztXz8bDmF — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) January 18, 2018

Here’s a photo of Tom Brady walking behind Ernie Adams, who’s doing pink stripes things. pic.twitter.com/rbKPPJH2ZL — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) January 18, 2018

Tom Brady, with both hands intact, is here at practice. Alive and well. He’s wearing a glove on his right hand, which is atypical. Waddle on the bike again during stretching. Full house. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 18, 2018

Reporters were present at practice for stretching and light jogging. The media-access period ended before there was any throwing by the QBs. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 18, 2018

Brady doesn’t typically wear a glove on his throwing hand, but had gloves on both hands when he took the field on Thursday. He was asked about wearing a glove on his throwing hand just a few weeks ago, and it’s not something he is particularly fond of.

“Early in my career I tried using a glove on my throwing hand a little bit. It didn’t go too well,” he said back on December 29, 2017. “I think it’s better without. But still, it’s tricky. Doing anything when it’s negative wind chill is pretty hard to do, but it’s challenging for everybody. It’s challenging for the defense, challenging for the offense. We’ll just have to go out and play well and focus on what you need to do. It makes you concentrate more.”

Brady is expected to chat with reporters at Gillette Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday (you can watch that live on WBZ-TV and stream it on CBSBoston.com), and we’ll get a better picture of his participation in Thursday’s session when the team released their second injury report of the week later this afternoon.

