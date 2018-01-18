BOSTON (CBS) — As fans and media members pore over photos of Tom Brady wearing gloves at football practice, they’re all going to have to wait to hear from him.

That’s because, for the second straight day, Brady’s press conference at Gillette Stadium has been canceled.

The news on Wednesday came as a surprise, as Patriots spokesperson Stacey James told the gathered media that Brady was spending time with the team’s medical staff and thus could not make his scheduled press conference. On Thursday, Brady’s presence at practice was an indication that perhaps he’d be available to talk after the session.

But Brady won’t be talking on Thursday, and his press conference has now been rescheduled for Friday.

Brady did practice on Thursday, albeit with gloves on both hands. That’s abnormal for Brady, so the presence of the glove led to some raised eyebrows about what might be underneath the glove.

Here's a great shot of Tom Brady, by @ProjoPhoto's Bob Breidenbach, from today's practice. pic.twitter.com/NqZMxbrmkv — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) January 18, 2018

Scrolled through a number of @westipix photos from today’s practice. Hard to tell if there’s a splint or tape on the thumb, or if the light accentuated the knuckle in a previous photo, or if the glove just isn’t broken in yet. Thumb looks normal here. pic.twitter.com/LYgt3EasCz — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 18, 2018

However, it looks like there could be something over the lower knuckle of the thumb here. pic.twitter.com/M9lG3Gu4EI — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 18, 2018

Another from @westipix, the thumb looks normal here. pic.twitter.com/CYXIwfX3pO — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 18, 2018

Details of Brady’s hand injury, which he suffered during Wednesday’s practice, remain a bit unclear. However, most reports indicate that Brady is expected to play Sunday when the Patriots host the Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game.

Brady normally holds a press conference once per week, but given the increased attention of championship week, he was originally scheduled to speak on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. That availability is now done to just Friday, for the time being.