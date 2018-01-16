BOSTON (CBS) – Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy says he’s done with his latest round of lung cancer treatment.

Remy, 65, posted the good news on his social media accounts Tuesday, saying he’s getting ready for spring training in Fort Myers, Florida.

“It started in June with surgery chemo and 5 weeks of radiation. It ended today. Finished. Thanks to the team at MGH and the support I got from many people. To my co-patients stay strong. Now a little time to gain strength and down to the Fort. Go Pats !”

Back in June, Remy announced that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer for the fifth time since 2009. He was able to return to the broadcast booth in September.

Remy has called nearly 4,000 Red Sox games for NESN since 1988.

Born in Fall River, growing up in Somerset, and currently residing in Weston, Remy was voted Massachusetts’ Favorite TV announcer by Sports Illustrated in 2004. That same year, the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association named him the Massachusetts Sportscaster of the Year.

Before transitioning to broadcasting with NESN, Remy was best known as the Red Sox second baseman from 1978-85.

He hit .275 in his 10-year major league career, including three years with the California Angels. He made the American League All-Star team in his first season with the Red Sox in 1978.