Jerry Remy Diagnosed With Cancer For Fifth Time

BOSTON (CBS) — Jerry Remy has been battling and beating lung cancer since 2009. The NESN Red Sox color analyst announced on Monday that he has been diagnosed with cancer for the fifth time.

“I have been diagnosed with cancer again. Treatment starts in 2 weeks. Still strong. Please see your doctor,” Remy said via his Twitter account.

I have been diagnosed with cancer again. Treatment starts in 2 weeks. Still strong. Please see your doctor — Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) June 12, 2017

Remy, 64, had previously suffered a relapse of his lung cancer in February, but reportedly had the illness “under control” and was still able to call Red Sox games for the start of the 2017 season. The above video pertains to his previous diagnosis.

It’s unclear if and when Remy would need to miss time for his latest lung cancer diagnosis, his fifth since 2009.

Remy’s last diagnosis came less than a month after he signed a new multiyear deal with NESN. He has called over 3,900 Red Sox games for the network since 1988.

Born in Fall River, growing up in Somerset, and currently residing in Weston, Remy is a Massachusetts guy through and through. He was voted Massachusetts’ Favorite TV announcer by Sports Illustrated in 2004. That same year, the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association named him the Massachusetts Sportscaster of the Year.

Before transitioning to broadcasting with NESN, Remy was best known as a Red Sox second baseman from 1978-85. He batted .275 over his 10-year major league career, including three years with the California Angels. He made the American League All-Star team in his first season with the Red Sox in 1978.