FOXBORO (CBS) – The AFC Championship Game is a week away. But the Jaguars are ready for the Super Bowl.

Jacksonville arrived home to EverBank Field Sunday night after upsetting the Pittsburgh Steelers and advancing to face the Patriots in the AFC title game.

But cornerback Jalen Ramsey doesn’t seem too worried about the trip to Gillette Stadium.

Addressing fans who arrived at the stadium to greet the victorious Jaguars, Ramsey assured them New England is no match.

“We goin’ to the Super Bowl. And we gon’ win that b—h,” Ramsey jubilantly declared.

It was an interesting decision for Ramsey, especially after the Jaguars slammed an overconfident Steelers team for overlooking them and eyeing a meeting with the Patriots.

Ramsey walked back his talk a bit on Twitter a short time later.

Bill Belichick has always been a master of motivating his team with opponent disrespect, so you can expect to find Ramsey’s quote on the (metaphorical?) bulletin board at Gillette Stadium.

