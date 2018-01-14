BOSTON (CBS) – The Pittsburgh Steelers had their eyes on an AFC Championship Game rematch with the New England Patriots.

There was just one problem – the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Leading up to Sunday’s game against Jacksonville, Steelers safety Mike Mitchell said “We can play [the Patriots] in hell, we can play them in Haiti, we can play them in New England … we’re gonna win.”

Running back Le’Veon Bell tweeted Saturday night that he was looking forward to “Round 2s” in two straight weeks, meaning the Steelers would have a chance to avenge a regular season loss to the Patriots after exacting revenge against Jacksonville.

I love round 2’s…we’ll have two round 2’s in back to back weeks… — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) January 14, 2018

Even head coach Mike Tomlin was guilty of looking ahead, saying in a November interview that he was looking forward to the playoff meeting between the Steelers and Patriots.

Then the Jaguars left Pittsburgh with a 45-42 win to set up a title game meeting with the Patriots.

Steelers offensive lineman David DeCastro was not pleased following Sunday’s loss.

“Yeah, it’s embarrassing. It really is, man. It just blows my mind. (Jacksonville) beat us 30-9 (in the regular season). We played like crap, and we want to talk about New England?,” DeCastro said, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“I don’t know what to say about that. It’s just stupid. It’s just not what you do. You don’t need to give a team like that more bulletin board material.”

It’s safe to say the Jaguars didn’t forget, either.

With the Steelers falling short of their much-anticipated showdown in New England, the Jaguars and Patriots will play Sunday at Gillette Stadium with a Super Bowl berth on the line.