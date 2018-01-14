Filed Under:Back Bay, Local TV, Tiffany Chan

BOSTON (CBS) – Police continue searching for the gunman who killed one person and injured another outside a popular bar in Boston’s Back Bay.

The shooting happened outside Whiskey’s on Saturday around 9:30 p.m. while fans were inside the bar watching the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans playoff game.

back bay shooting 3 Police Believe Brothers Were Targeted In Back Bay Shooting

(WBZ-TV)

When officers arrived, they found two men in their 20s inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds.

Family members tell WBZ-TV’s Tiffany Chan the men were brothers.

back bay shooting 2 Police Believe Brothers Were Targeted In Back Bay Shooting

Bullet holes can be seen in the window of a car after Saturday’s fatal shooting. (WBZ-TV)

A door attendant for Whiskey’s heard the gunshots and saw a man take off on foot.

“He heard a bang. He’s the only person, apparently, who heard the gun go off. He went around the corner and he saw a single man, and he says he was the shooter,” bar manager Becky Caloggero said.

Bartender Max Billing heard the gunshots and ran outside.

“I saw one person get pulled out of the car – out on the ground and get handcuffed and searched. Then at the same time, I saw people all over the scene – in every direction there were police officers. They pulled someone out of the car,” he said.

Boston Police believe the brothers were targeted.

