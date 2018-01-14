BOSTON (CBS) – Police continue searching for the gunman who killed one person and injured another outside a popular bar in Boston’s Back Bay.

The shooting happened outside Whiskey’s on Saturday around 9:30 p.m. while fans were inside the bar watching the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans playoff game.

When officers arrived, they found two men in their 20s inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds.

Family members tell WBZ-TV’s Tiffany Chan the men were brothers.

A door attendant for Whiskey’s heard the gunshots and saw a man take off on foot.

“He heard a bang. He’s the only person, apparently, who heard the gun go off. He went around the corner and he saw a single man, and he says he was the shooter,” bar manager Becky Caloggero said.

Bartender Max Billing heard the gunshots and ran outside.

“I saw one person get pulled out of the car – out on the ground and get handcuffed and searched. Then at the same time, I saw people all over the scene – in every direction there were police officers. They pulled someone out of the car,” he said.

Boston Police believe the brothers were targeted.