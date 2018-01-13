BOSTON (CBS) – One man was shot dead and another wounded in a shooting near Gloucester and Newbury streets on Saturday night.
Boston Police responded to the Back Bay intersection around 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports of two people shot.
The victims, both men in their 20s, were sent to local hospitals. One has died, according to police.
Police shut down Gloucester and Boylston streets as investigators combed the area.
Police said the shooting does not appear to be random.
The shooting occurred in a stretch of Back Bay that has several popular bars, restaurants and stores.
